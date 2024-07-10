2x points now for loyalty members
Sno King 3820 Andrews Hwy
Coffee
- Steamy
Savor our rich, premium hot coffee—espresso, latte, or cappuccino—crafted to perfection. Order now at Sno King!
- Icy
Enjoy our smooth iced coffee with premium beans and house-made syrups. Choose iced lattes for a refreshing treat at Sno King!
- Crunchies
Indulge in our creamy frappuccino, made from premium beans. Choose your flavor for a refreshing, icy treat at Sno King!
Shaved Ice
- Shaved Ice
The Softest Shaved Ice in Odessa! Melt-in-your-mouth perfection awaits at Sno King.$3.99
- Real Fruit Syrups
Order Shaved Ice with Real Fruit Syrups! Natural flavors, refreshing taste.$5.35
- Secret Menu
Discover Sno King's Secret Menu! Try Odessa, TX's favorite flavors today! Order online now for a treat!$7.50
Fresca's
Sno King LLC Location and Hours
(432) 272-0083
Open now • Closes at 9PM