The American Dream: The Story of Sno King

Gerardo Mazariegos has been part of the Midland/Odessa community for the past fifteen years, but his journey to becoming an entrepreneur began much earlier. At the tender age of five, Gerardo immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico with his parents, bringing along cherished family traditions and a deep-rooted dream. Among these traditions was his mother's homemade fruit syrups, a family recipe originating from Jalisco, Mexico, that became the heart of their kitchen and a symbol of their heritage.





Growing up, Gerardo’s mother would create delicious snow cones using her handmade fruit syrups and a special tool to shave the ice. These snow cones, reminiscent of those found in Mexico, became a beloved family treat. The idea to bring this authentic taste to a wider audience struck Gerardo unexpectedly one day after a gym session with his cousins. They stopped at a snow cone stand, and the conversation about how much better the snow cones would be with his mother’s syrups sparked the inception of Sno King.





Driven by this vision, Gerardo researched various ice machines and ventured to Dallas to purchase a trailer, marking the beginning of the original Sno King location. By 2019, Sno King had become a local favorite, sharing the authentic flavors of Mexico through his mother’s recipes with the people of Midland and Odessa.





However, the arrival of the pandemic brought unforeseen challenges. Business plummeted, forcing Gerardo to lay off employees and rethink his approach. Unwilling to let his dream fade, he sought a way to sustain the business during the colder months when snow cones were less popular. This led him back to Dallas, where he took a coffee-making class, sleeping in his truck to save money. This dedication and sacrifice paid off, allowing him to introduce expertly crafted coffee to Sno King's menu.





Now, combining his family's snow cone recipes with premium coffee, Gerardo has opened the first brick-and-mortar Sno King location in Odessa. His journey is a testament to the resilience and spirit of the American Dream. Despite the obstacles, Gerardo's unwavering determination and innovative thinking have brought Sno King to life, offering a unique blend of tradition and quality.





Sno King invites you to taste the difference with our homemade Real Fruit Syrups and expertly brewed coffee. Visit us in Odessa, Texas, and be part of our story—a story of tradition, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.



































