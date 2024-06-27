Welcome to
Sno King LLC
Odessa's best, ready to welcome you
Sno King
Sno King is Odessa, Texas's premier destination for refreshing shaved ice and specialty craft coffee. Known for our commitment to quality, we use natural, fresh fruit syrups to create pure and delightful flavors, setting us apart from others.
Our menu features a range of treats, including the popular spicy "Diablito" and rich strawberry cheesecake snow cone, alongside our new specialty craft coffee drinks made with house-made syrups.
We pride ourselves on friendly service and being an active part of the community, spreading joy through our delicious, innovative offerings. Discover the vibrant, natural flavors that make Sno King a local favorite.
Taste the difference
Enjoy shaved ice with our homemade Real Fruit Syrups, a family recipe from Jalisco, Mexico. Refreshingly natural and uniquely delicious!
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Order online via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, or order ahead for pickup at our drive-thru. Enjoy Sno King's treats your way!